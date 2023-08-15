Enes Freedom Contemplates Putting on a Wig and Joining the WNBA to Prove a Point About Trans Athletes: ‘I Would Average 60 Points’

Former NBA player Enes Freedom on Tuesday doubled down on the idea of putting on a wig and joining the WNBA for the sole purpose of making a point against trans athletes participating in women’s sports.

On Friday, Kanter took to Twitter to call out the movement to allow transgender women to compete with biological women.

“Since I’m blackballed from the @NBA, should I put on a wig, identify as a woman and start dominating the @WNBA?” Kanter tweeted. “Is that when the outrage will begin? Is that fair to all the women who spent their whole life chasing their goals? Where are all the Women Rights Activists and Feminists?!”

Men don’t belong in women’s spaces.

Restrooms – Locker Rooms or Sports. Since I’m blackballed from the @NBA, should I put on a wig, identify as a woman and start dominating the @WNBA? Is that when the outrage will begin?

Is that fair to all the women who spent their whole life… — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) August 11, 2023

Freedom joined America’s Newsroom on Tuesday and continued floating the idea. He also called out women’s rights activists for not standing up against trans athletes.

“I did get actually a lot of support,” Freedom said in reference to the tweet. “I mean, would that be fair? I am 7-foot, 270 pounds. And if I decided to identify myself as a woman and decided to play in the WNBA — put on a wig, and I changed my name to just say ‘Enesha’ — would that be fair to all the women who chased their dreams since they were a little kid?

Freedom them claimed he’d put up historic numbers if he could join the WNBA by doing something as simple as putting on a wig.

“I don’t think there’s any rule against it,” he said in reference to the WNBA allowing trans players. “If I wanna show a point, I can just put a wig on and just call a couple GMs in the WNBA and say, ‘Hey, sign me.’

“I would average 60 points,” he quipped.

