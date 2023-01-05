Erin Andrews GOES OFF on ‘Clickbait’ Sports Reporters Asking ‘Bullsh*t, Rude A** Questions’

Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews went after industry colleagues who use what she denounced as “clickbait” tactics.

Speaking Thursday on the Calm Down podcast which she co-hosts with Fox Sports colleague Charissa Thompson, Andrews went on a tirade about reporters who corner athletes with unfair questions.

“I’m going to give you a little advice,” Andrews said. “You don’t have to be an asshole. How about this, stop worrying about trying to make a name for yourself, or be clickbait with these questions that tie these guys down or put them in a bind, or you want to be the guy in the press conference. Don’t do that.”

“They’re not animals. They’re not pieces of meat,” Andrews added. “Yes, I realize they’re part of the story.”

Andrews, who has been a reporter at Fox Sports since 2012, explained that athletes are still human beings and should not be treated any differently — even if the reporter has a good relationship with the athlete.

“I have guys that run right past me on the field, even if they’re my good friend, and I’m like, ‘Hello, you just threw for 432 yards. Why are you running passed me?'” Andrews continued. “Shit is going on in their lives. They’ve got stuff going on that they’ll text you about later and apologize.”

Andrews elaborated on why she was fed up with reporters trying to stand out in the wrong way.

“I know people out there, they want to make a name for themselves, reporters, and I know they kinda want to stick out, but you do stick out in a really bad way when you treat these guys like shit,” Andrews added.

Andrews admitted that she still works on her craft. She also critiqued herself for the interview she did with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans on Sunday. Her advice was to treat athletes like individuals.

“It will take you so far, and they will remember that [more] than the bullshit, rude ass questions because you need to write your little bit on a blog or your hit for some network that you’re on,” Andrews said. “Don’t treat them like shit; it’s not going to help you because, guess what, I know you’re not a professional athlete, but things go on in your job where you get treated like crap, and you don’t like the feeling.”

Listen above via the Calm Down podcast.

