ESPN Analyst Hilariously Gets Stuck in an Epic Tongue Twister Trying to Say ‘Moses Moody’ During NBA Draft

Kendrick Perkins played 14 seasons in the NBA, winning one title while appearing in five Finals. But Perkins’ toughest challenge may have occurred Thursday night when he took on Moses Moody at the NBA Draft.

Perkins is a rising star at ESPN for his entertaining basketball commentary, but as he attempted to break down the Golden State Warriors No. 14 selection at the NBA Draft, the analyst got stuck.

Kendricks Perkins cannot say Moses Moody’s name pic.twitter.com/qYZzuZcf3o — Matt Spendley (@mattspendley) July 30, 2021

“When you look at Mody Mooses, Mody Moo, Mo, Modi, Mooses, Mody,” Perkins said before co-analyst Richard Jefferson jumped in with the “Moses Moody” assist.

“Yo. Lmfao!!! Kendrick Perkins damn near drowned trying to say Moses Moody,” actor and occasional ESPN contributor O’Shea Jackson Jr. wrote on Twitter.

Yo. Lmfao!!! Kendrick Perkins damn near drowned trying to say Moses moody — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) July 30, 2021

The 19-year-old Moody was drafted out of Arkansas after playing one season of college basketball. Later on in the broadcast, Perkins tried again after the Arkansas Razorbacks called him out for the gaff. He carefully and correctly said the name “Moses Moody,” apologizing with a laugh.

