Former NBA coach and current ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy was livid Monday night at the current state of the sport, which is getting too soft for his liking.

Late in the fourth quarter, during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers, Van Gundy blasted the league after a flagrant foul was called when Clippers star Paul George went up for a jumper and was smacked in the face by Suns forward Jae Crowder — who was contesting the shot.

Van Gundy deemed the play a common foul, as George flopped to the floor in pain from the slap, but officials disagreed with the former NBA coach and assessed the contact as a flagrant violation. His co-analyst and former NBA player Mark Jackson agreed with the officials, setting Van Gundy off.

“Oh come on man,” Van Gundy said. “I’m sick of the sissification of the game! That’s not a flagrant foul. He contested. He fouled him. Shoot your two free throws.”

“Well we’re stopping the game in the park,” Jackson added. “That’s not just a contest, that’s a slap in the face, he (Crowder) understood what he was doing.”

After review, the referees deemed the violation a Flagrant 1 to Crowder. Flagrant 1’s are considered “unnecessary contact.” Technically speaking, a slap in the face should be considered unnecessary contact.

Van Gundy was an NBA head coach from 1995-2007 with the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets. His teams were often known for having defensive prowess and a physical style of play. Twice during his tenure as coach of the Knicks, Van Gundy found himself in the middle of a fight on the court. Van Gundy infamously clung to the leg of Alonzo Mourning after getting knocked down in a Playoff skirmish, and years later he took an accidental headbutt from his own player, Marcus Camby.

But the NBA has changed in the last decade, protecting their players and encouraging more fluidity on offense to maximize scoring opportunities. According to Van Gundy, its all part of the “sissification” of basketball.

The NBA is not alone in having many fans and analysts complain the sport is getting too soft. Old school fans regularly rip Major League Baseball for issuing warnings when pitchers try to throw inside. The NFL is often criticized for overprotecting quarterbacks and eliminating violent hits. But the more leagues rely on superstars to sell their product, the more they want to ensure those players stay healthy.

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com