ESPN Analyst Says ‘Entitled’ Passenger Tried To Remove Him From Plane: ‘The Caucacity of Him!’

ESPN analyst Desmond Howard claimed a passenger on his flight tried to get him removed from the plane because he was “sick.”

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Howard was on a flight and had a mask on but pulled down to describe what happened to him before his flight took off.

An “Entitled” passenger tried to get me removed from @americanair flight because I was “sick”. To justify is [sic] request he told the supervisor “I am sure my status is higher than his so you should remove him.” After I took this video he asked the FA if he could switch seats.

The ESPN analyst went on to explain how the situation unfolded. He said:

So I’m on this American Airlines flight, and before we took off, this supervisor comes up and speaks to the guy sitting next to me. She said, “you wanted to talk to me?” He said, “yeah, I think you should remove this gentleman from the plan because he’s sick,” talking about me. And I said, “oh, I’m sorry, are you a doctor?” He says, “well, you’ve been coughing all over the place.” This is before we even took off, right? I said, “well, you can leave the plane and take another flight because I’m not leaving. All I was doing was clearing my throat.”

The man sitting next to Howard apparently tried to one-up the former Heisman Trophy winner and thought he had a higher rank in miles:

So Carol, the supervisor, she’s looking and guess what card he tried to play? He said “I’m sure if you checked your status, my status is higher than his.” So I said to Carol, “yeah check our seats and let me know whose status is the highest.” And as you can see, I’m still sitting on this plane. As a matter of fact, we’re in the air right now. The Caucacity of him! Unbelievable. All right, everybody, you guys have a happy Sunday. Peace.

Howard pointed the camera toward the man who tried to get him off the flight, but the man did not react when he realized the ESPN analyst pointed the camera in his direction.

Bold strategy to try and call out a guy who travels to different cities every weekend as part of ESPN’s College Gameday crew. American Airlines does not require their travelers to wear a facemask while on the flight.

In response to his tweet, American Airlines did show support for the ESPN analyst. They wrote:

We’re always happy to have you on board with us!

