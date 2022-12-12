ESPN Analyst Walks Off Set After Sparring With Stephen A. Smith About Eagles QB’s Lack Of Excitement After Blowout Win

ESPN’s Ryan Clark walked off the set Monday morning after he and Stephen A. Smith argued about the lack of excitement shown by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after a blowout win.

Hurts and the Eagles obliterated the New York Football Giants Sunday 48-22, which improved the Eagles’ record to (12-1) for the season — making them one of football’s best-performing teams.

Monday morning on First Take, the crew discussed the Eagles’ win and if it was more impressive than the San Francisco 49ers’ blowout win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7.

Smith argued the 49ers’ win was more impressive because the Eagles faced a depleted Giants team, and the 49ers won with their third-string quarterback, Brock Purdy. Clark was not happy with Smith’s opinion and began to describe why he thought Smith’s take was wrong.

Clark argued Hurts did not show excitement after he threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver AJ Brown, and Smith made a face at Clark as he tried to talk.

“You can make that face, you can squint with one eye, you can go all Forest Whitaker on me if you want,” Clark said to Smith. “He had one eye closed. My bad, Forest, Forest, you’re a real-life legend.”

After Smith threw Clark off his rant, Clark gushed over how well Hurts played this season, which has put him in consideration for the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

Clark explained how “bored” Hurts looked on the field as he demolished the Giants’ defense because that was what he expected to do. He then compared Hurts’ lack of excitement to how Clark felt when Smith reportedly signed a massive contract extension with ESPN.

“Stephen A. I want to celebrate with you all the time, and I know you a millionaire already,” Clark added as he stood from his chair. “Every time you get some new money, I’m fired up because you my dog! It ain’t like it’s gonna change your life. Your house ain’t gonna get no bigger, you ain’t gonna be buying more Tom Ford suits, but I’m excited for you cause you my dog, and you got money!”

Smith sat there unimpressed that Clark brought up his financials as he let Clark continue his rant that Hurts knew the game was over before it even started. First Take host Molly Qerim and Pro Football Hall Of Fame wide receiver Michal Irvin sat there and laughed at the back and forth between Smith and Clark.

“You want to come in here and ignore that?” Clark asked Smith.

“Yeah,” Smith answered.

Clark could not take it anymore, and he decided to walk off-set and did not return until after the commercial break.

“There’s no reason to be upset,” Smith told Clark as he continued his march off-set. “Let him go, he’s just getting something to eat, y’all, don’t worry about him.”

Watch above via ESPN.

