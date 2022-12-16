ESPN Analysts Awkwardly Demonstrate How To Shake A Bag of Sunflower Seeds: ‘Nobody Make A Gif Of That’

ESPN’s Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears decided to demonstrate how to shake a bag of sunflower seeds on live TV and made their co-hosts scratch their head.

On ESPN’s NFL Live, Spears, Clark, Mina Kimes, and Field Yates broke down the San Francisco 49ers’ 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

For some reason, Spears decided to move his hand up and down as if he had a bag of sunflower seeds in his hand.

“Well, you know I got to get ready to fight while I’m shaking these seeds in my hand ’cause y’all know when there’s gonna be some drama, you gotta start shaking your sunflower seeds,” Spears said as he moved his hand up and down.

Clark seemed confused but decided to join in as he moved his hand up and down.

“Nobody make a gif of that,” Kimes added, as Spears continued to shake his hand up and down and then began to eat fake sunflower seeds.

Yates sat there and knew exactly what everyone else was thinking as the two decided to move their arms up and down: “What did we just watch?”

Spears did not break stride and continued to get to his breakdown of Thursday night’s game between the 49ers and Seahawks.

Watch above via ESPN 2.

