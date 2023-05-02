A pair of ESPN analysts became the center of attention on NBA Twitter after Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden proved them wrong with a vintage performance to defeat the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their playoff series.

In response, the analysts merely doubled down.

On Monday’s episode of This Just In, Nick Friedell and Monica McNutt laughed at the idea of Harden carrying the Sixers with Joel Embiid sidelined due to injury.

“For as gaudy as the numbers might be,” McNutt said, “he’s probably going to get dissected – we’ll say – defensively.”

Friedell then began laughing and turned his attention to Max Kellerman, who first brought up the possibility of Harden stepping up in Embiid’s absence.

“Max, what have you seen in the last few years that leads you to believe that James Harden is gonna turn back the clock,” Friedell said, “to a point where, ‘Ah well, Harden can lead the Sixers though this series without Embiid’? What?”

Harden finished the game with a career-high 45 points as the Sixers stunned the Celtics in Boston to take Game 1. Twitter was quick to let Friedell and McNutt know.

They were literally laughing at the idea of James Harden carrying the Sixers today on ESPN. 💀 pic.twitter.com/kChjNPTbIz — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) May 2, 2023

@NickFriedell @McNuttMonica I bet you guys were cracking up watching that Harden legacy game. Put some respect on his name. https://t.co/8BtDILtfyJ — Matt (@mattheck10) May 2, 2023

Where is @NickFriedell after he trashed James Harden this afternoon??? Show yourself coward! https://t.co/WSCITPKbW5 — Kyle (@kylepaganCB) May 2, 2023

Friedell gave credit to Kellerman for his belief in Harden before asking to see that kind of performance more than once from Harden.

“Good call on the Max fact, (Kellerman),” he said on Twitter. “Ha. Let’s see if they can get three more now.”

Good call on the Max fact @maxkellerman. Ha. Let’s see if they can get three more now. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) May 2, 2023

McNutt elected to call fans “irrational” for calling her out.

“I love fans,” she said on Twitter, “y’all so irrational, that was an insane vintage performance & all credit due, in fact I agreed this was the formula. Series is waaayy more interesting now. However if Joel is out… I stand (by) what I said. Enjoy this tho.”

I love fans, y’all so irrational, that was an insane vintage performance & all credit due, in fact I agreed this was the formula. Series is waaayy more interesting now. However if Joel is out… I stand x what I said. Enjoy this tho.🫡 https://t.co/8Q1T18Fqw4 — McNutt Monica (@McNuttMonica) May 2, 2023

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com