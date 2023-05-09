ESPN Can’t Stop Blaming Miami’s Warm Weather for the Knicks’ Playoff Struggles Against the Heat

The New York Knicks have struggled against the Miami Heat in this year’s NBA playoffs.

According to ESPN, that statement isn’t just about basketball.

In recent days, multiple ESPN analysts have theorized that Miami’s warm weather has been a factor in the Knicks’ two losses against the Heat in their playoff series.

The Knicks and Heat — like every other playoff matchup in the 76 years of the NBA’s existence — are playing indoors.

“A lot of conversation over the weekend that we had on (NBA Countdown) with the guys – particularly (Jalen Rose) – was how hard it is to go down to Miami and play this time of year,” Mike Greenberg said on Get Up on Tuesday morning. “And I know people will immediately associate that with the nightlife and all that; but according to Jalen, there’s more than that. There’s also just the reality of the temperature change, the heat, the geography, being down there for three days. It sort of saps a little bit of your energy and your strength. We talk about that primarily in football. I know this is an indoor sport, but, I mean… Whatever it is, Jimmy Butler has just destroyed them.”

During halftime of Saturday’s Game 3 between the teams, Rose was the one who initially suggested the weather played a role.

“We talk so much about the nightlife and joke about it in Miami,” Rose said. “But also, when you’re the road team, you gotta pay attention to that weather and that heat because… it affects the endurance of your muscles and causes tiredness. If you notice, the Knicks in particular are making shots in the paint but they’re missing shots outside of the paint, in particular from 3.”

Jalen Rose really just blamed the weather for the knicks struggles no way 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6fqjOmXeWP — 🌟 (@ReavesWrld__) May 6, 2023

It’s an unorthodox theory, and one the network is seemingly content with running.

