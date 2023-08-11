ESPN Football Reporter Dianna Russini Rejects Offer to Stay With Company — Will Join The Athletic

ESPN reporter Dianna Russini is leaving the company to become The Athletic’s top NFL insider, the New York Post reports.

Russini — one of ESPN’s top NFL reporters — has been with the company for eight years and is a regular on a number of TV shows. Sources told the Post that ESPN offered her a raised, but she instead chose to leave for The Athletic.

In her place, Lindsey Thiry will reportedly become the new full-time TV reporter for ESPN’s NFL coverage. Jeff Darlington and Kimberley Martin could also see their roles expanded.

According to the Post, negotiations between ESPN and Russini were “going well.” Ultimately, however, she decided to take on a bigger role with The Athletic.

ESPN was eager to keep Russini despite currently trying to cut costs, sources said.

The Russini move is the latest in a long list of major changes underway at ESPN. As part of Disney’s ongoing mission to cut 7,000 jobs, ESPN recently laid off around 20 on-air personalities. A number of household names — including NFL reporter Suzy Kolber, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay, and NBA announcers Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson — were let go during that round of layoffs.

Despite the layoffs, ESPN is still in the market for new talent. The network will bring former NFL punter Pat McAfee into its fold in the fall, and FS1 commentator Colin Cowherd is reportedly on its radar after he was fired in 2015.

