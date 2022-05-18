ESPN Names Dan Orlovsky As B-Team NFL Analyst After Failed Fox Sports Pursuit

The NFL broadcasting carousel continues to spin in one of the wildest offseason on and off the gridiron as Dan Orlovsky is the latest in the rumor mill, landing the spot of second analyst on ESPN’s second broadcast crew, alongside Steve Levy and Louis Riddick Jr. Wednesday.

The promotion was first reported by Andrew Marchand of The New York Post as the former NFL quarterback will now serve a new role outside of his regular spots on ESPN’s talk shows.

“While ESPN has signed Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as its No. 1 team, Levy and Riddick will call a handful of games this year and then around five per season beginning in 2023,” Marchand stated. “Levy and Riddick also received contract extensions, cementing them on NFL games.”

Orlovsky was also involved in some speculation leading up to the promotion, with Marchand reporting he was in hot pursuit by ESPN’s rivals, Fox Sports, to join them on a five-day-a-week NFL show and do some games for them as well, according to sources.

“Instead, Orlovsky will stay as an ESPN workhorse, appearing on NFL Live, First Take and Get Up, while continuing to call college football games and now the NFL,” Marchand wrote.

Big moves for the former Detroit Lion, who is replacing Brian Griese in the booth, after he took the quarterbacks’ coach position with the San Francisco 49ers this year.

Orlovsky first joined ESPN in 2018 after spending more than a decade as a backup in the NFL.

