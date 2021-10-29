ESPN Pulls College Football Reporter Off-Air After DUI Arrest, Crashing into Police Vehicle

ESPN’s Harry Lyles Jr. won’t be on College GameDay this weekend following the reporter’s recent DUI arrest in Los Angeles, where he rear-ended an LAPD SUV.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post was first to report the story Friday afternoon, with Lyles posting a statement on Twitter shortly after.

in response to today’s news. i’m truly sorry pic.twitter.com/MkjqomNnEJ — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) October 29, 2021

“I deeply regret what occurred and take full responsibility for my actions,” Lyles wrote. “I have and will continue to fully cooperate with authorities and look forward to resolving this expeditiously.”

The incident took place last weekend, with the LAPD sharing photographs and details of the arrest Sunday evening.

Last night, 2 of our officers were stopped at a marked crosswalk as a pedestrian crossed the street. While they were stopped, a vehicle rear ended the back of their car. The driver of that vehicle was nearly 3 x the legal limit and subsequently arrested. pic.twitter.com/1rnBJKxQco — LAPD Hollywood Division (@LAPDHollywood) October 24, 2021

“Last night, 2 of our officers were stopped at a marked crosswalk as a pedestrian crossed the street,” the LAPD shared on Twitter. “While they were stopped, a vehicle rear ended the back of their car. The driver of that car vehicle was 3 x the legal limit and subsequently arrested.”

Lyles was released on bond after his bail was set at $100,000. ESPN’s college football team was in Los Angeles to cover Oregon’s 34-31 victory over UCLA.

Lyles joined ESPN in 2020, with the 29-year-old quickly emerging as a rising talent for the Disney-owned sports network. The sideline reporter is a frequent contributor to ESPN.com, the network’s Thursday night slate of college games and hosts a social media edition of GameDay every Saturday.

