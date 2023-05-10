ESPN anchor John Anderson has apologized for mocking Zach Whitecloud’s name during a SportsCenter segment.

Whitecloud, a defenseman for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, is the first member of the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation to play in the NHL. While showing highlights from Game 3 between the Knights and Edmonton Oilers, Anderson made a joke about Whitecloud’s last name as the broadcast showed him scoring a goal.

“Thirteen minutes to go, we’re in the second (period),” Anderson said. “Zach Whitecloud. What kinda name is Whitecloud? Great name if you’re a toilet paper.”

The backlash online was immediate, and Anderson apologized in a statement.

“This is totally on me and I sincerely apologize to Zach, the Golden Knights, their fans and everyone else for what I said,” Anderson said. “It’s my job to be prepared and know the backgrounds of the players and I blew it. I will be reaching out to the team to personally and hope to have the opportunity to speak to Zach as well.”

According to an ESPN report, Whitecloud ended up reaching out to Anderson Tuesday morning.

“I think it was an attempt at humor that came out as being obviously insensitive, and he acknowledges that,” Whitecloud said. “He understands that it was wrong to say. I wanted to make sure he knew that I accepted his apology. People make mistakes, and this is a scenario where not just John but everyone can learn from and move forward in a positive direction and try to be better.

“I’m proud of my culture. I’m proud of where I come from and where I was raised, who I was raised by. I carry my grandfather’s last name, and nothing makes me more proud than to be able to do that. In our culture, we were raised to be the first ones to reach out and offer help, so that’s why I reached out to John this morning.”

