ESPN’s Adam Schefter Under Fire for ‘Distasteful’ Tweet Following Gruesome Injury of Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

Ahmad Austin Jr.Sep 19th, 2023, 11:14 am
 
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb carted off after leg injury

Matt Freed/AP

ESPN insider Adam Schefter once again became the villain of NFL Twitter when he posted a poorly-worded tweet in the immediate aftermath of the gruesome injury of Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb was injured in the second quarter when a tackle resulted in his knee bending awkwardly. In fact, the injury was so graphic that the broadcast refused to show replays of it.

What makes the injury especially devastating is the fact that Chubb sustained a similar injury back in college. Schefter made note of that in a post to X, the platform previously known as Twitter. But his wording left a lot to be desired.

“Nick Chubb dislocated his left knee and tore his MCL, PCL, and LCL with cartilage damage on October 10, 2015 vs. Tennessee,” he said. “He injured the same knee tonight vs. Pittsburgh.”

Many on Twitter were quick to note that because Schefter didn’t start the tweet with the date, he made it seem as though Chubb’s injury was already diagnosed. Some even accused him of turning the horrific event into clickbait.

This isn’t the first time Schefter has faced heavy criticism for a Tweet. When NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins was tragically killed in April 2022, his tweet announcing the news also noted his on-field struggles despite them being completely irrelevant at the time.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: