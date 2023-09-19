ESPN’s Adam Schefter Under Fire for ‘Distasteful’ Tweet Following Gruesome Injury of Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

ESPN insider Adam Schefter once again became the villain of NFL Twitter when he posted a poorly-worded tweet in the immediate aftermath of the gruesome injury of Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb was injured in the second quarter when a tackle resulted in his knee bending awkwardly. In fact, the injury was so graphic that the broadcast refused to show replays of it.

Joe Buck: “I am told that the replay of Nick Chubb getting injured is not to be seen.” The groan from the Pittsburgh crowd probably tells us all we need to know. Chubb was carted off. Minkah Fitzpatrick was also hurt on the play but was later seen on Pittsburgh’s bench. pic.twitter.com/QGYMKzuFBy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 19, 2023

What makes the injury especially devastating is the fact that Chubb sustained a similar injury back in college. Schefter made note of that in a post to X, the platform previously known as Twitter. But his wording left a lot to be desired.

“Nick Chubb dislocated his left knee and tore his MCL, PCL, and LCL with cartilage damage on October 10, 2015 vs. Tennessee,” he said. “He injured the same knee tonight vs. Pittsburgh.”

Nick Chubb dislocated his left knee and tore his MCL, PCL, and LCL with cartilage damage on October 10, 2015 vs. Tennessee. He injured the same knee tonight vs. Pittsburgh. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2023

Many on Twitter were quick to note that because Schefter didn’t start the tweet with the date, he made it seem as though Chubb’s injury was already diagnosed. Some even accused him of turning the horrific event into clickbait.

Adam I am begging you please just read your tweets before you post them. https://t.co/vRW2rsuxMU — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 19, 2023

Why in the HELL would you start the tweet like this, Adam? 😂😂😂 @AdamSchefter https://t.co/o9f3cKZaUF — Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 19, 2023

I find it so distasteful for Adam to craft his tweet specifically this way to drive engagement and eyeballs to his tweet. He sat and thought about it. It works, but it’s messed up. Dude falls on his face time and time again in these situations. https://t.co/915xEBRz22 — JWack (@JaredWackerly) September 19, 2023

Absolutely outrageous way to start this tweet https://t.co/lw9Uk2HcnC — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) September 19, 2023

This isn’t the first time Schefter has faced heavy criticism for a Tweet. When NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins was tragically killed in April 2022, his tweet announcing the news also noted his on-field struggles despite them being completely irrelevant at the time.

Adam Schefter deleted this Dwayne Haskins tweet with the quickness smh like why tf would you say that? pic.twitter.com/FCNjg6lXJX — Tré Jones (@tjones_05) April 9, 2022

