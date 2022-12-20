ESPN’s Booger McFarland Reveals Doing Shots Of Whiskey To Fight Cold Weather in His Playing Days

ESPN Monday Night Countdown analyst Booger McFarland revealed that he used to do shots of whiskey in cold weather games when he was an active player.

McFarland was at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI before the Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers. Temperatures were in the mid-teens, with a high of 20 degrees before kickoff.

McFarland, who grew up in Louisiana and played eight of his nine NFL seasons in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers, demonstrated his “trick of the trade” about how he would stay warm when he would visit a city with frigid temperatures. He had a sweatshirt with a ski cap on his head; viewers could see his breath as he explained some old tricks to stay warm. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith sat on the bench in a heavy coat.

“In the summertime, we have Gatorade,” McFarland said. “But in the wintertime, not Gatorade. We’re gonna have a little chicken broth over here in our Gatorade cooler.”

McFarland explained he would use something more decisive kick than chicken broth to keep his body warm in the cold weather.

“And if you’re like me, I’d have a little shot of something over here,” McFarland added. “Maybe a little stronger on the side. Just to give you a little warmth down your throat. Maybe a little whiskey. I’m not saying that everybody does it. I’m just telling you what I did to try and stay warm on the sideline, and then for three and a half hours, you gotta deal with the elements.”

McFarland’s sideline shots flouted the NFL’s zero-tolerance policy regarding alcohol at team facilities and travel on planes and buses. After Tennessee Titans’ Offensive Coordinator, Todd Downing‘s November arrest for suspicion of DUI, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement about alcohol around NFL teams.

The November statement read:

In light of recent events, clubs are reminded that League policy prohibits alcoholic beverages, including beer, in locker rooms, practice or office facilities, or while traveling on team buses or planes at any time during the preseason, regular season, or postseason. This applies to all players, coaches, club personnel, and guests traveling with your team. This policy has been in place for many years. Making alcohol available at club facilities or while traveling creates significant and unnecessary risks to the League, its players, coaches, and others. Violations of this important policy will be taken seriously and will result in significant discipline. Each club should ensure that its travel arrangements do not include providing alcohol service at any time and should also take appropriate steps to confirm that alcohol (whether beer or any other alcoholic beverage) is not available at its facility. Please direct all further questions on this subject to Management Council or Football Operations.

Watch above via ESPN.

