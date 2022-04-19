ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Calls Out Stephen A. For Saying His Own Name 24 Times During Wild Argument

All hell broke loose Tuesday on First Take when ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky came on the show for some NFL draft talk, but instead decided to call out Stephen A. Smith for saying his own name 24 times in the same show!

The argument took place during the final hour of ESPN’s marquee show when Orlovsky directed the segment away from football, and onto the ESPN personality.

“I’ve watched the whole show and kept track,” the former quarterback said. “You have said the phrase ‘Stephen A. Smith’, the name, 24 times.”

“You’re lying,” moderator Molly Qerim exclaimed in surprise while Smith smiled.

“There was a time he said it seven times in a matter of like 15 seconds,” Orlovsky replied.

Naturally Smith would want a rebuttal as he is being called out on his own show, deciding to go at the former quarterback’s attire, only escalating the situation.

“First of all, the jacket is all right, ain’t no big deal. It ain’t this. that’s number one,” Smith replied.

“Thank god it’s not that. That should be one and done right there,” Orlovsky stated as Qerim tried to contain her laughter.

Smith was going to allow the QB to punk him twice on his own as he took the conversation more personal, calling out Orlovsky and his wife for not knowing what first class is.

“You don’t even first class,” Smith exclaimed. “You still bringing your wife [in] coach and putting them in the middle seat. Has she left you yet? I mean, you cheat with your wife. I mean, come on.”

The personal turn caught Molly Q off guard, stunned at what she was hearing come out of the ESPN personality’s mouth.

Thankfully Dan stuck to his guns and kept coming at Smith, directing the conversation back dress clothes.

Qerim was eventually able to reel in the two talking heads, still perplexed at the number of times Smith has said his own name on the show.

“I just need to know this. He really said it 24 times?” Qerim asked Orlovsky.

“24 times, he has said ‘Stephen A. Smith’ on this show today,” the analyst replied.

“My response would be this,” Smith chimed in. “That’s all? I thought I did it more.”

Geez, vain anyone? Might as well change the name of the show to Stephen A. if you really want to up the ante.

Watch above via First Take

