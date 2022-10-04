Former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth called out NFL fans what he believes is selective outrage following the head injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in last Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury sent him to the hospital where he was released and flew home with the Dolphins. Tagovailoa suffered a questionable injury in the game prior, however the Dolphins ruled it a back issue despite his appearing to manifest symptoms related to head trauma, and he returned to the game.

Foxworth was fed up with the fan reaction on social media. And on ESPN’s Get Up Tuesday, the former NFL star voiced his objection to their complaints.

“What frustrates me is all these people, fans in particular pretending like they give a damn about Tua,” Foxworth said. “Or they give a damn about football players all of a sudden.”

Foxworth argued that the fan support has not been there when players’ union has tried to negotiate safety issues with the league, such as a reduced schedule or the elimination of Thursday night football.

“We’re in these collective bargaining meetings and we’re arguing to not have Thursday games after Sunday games, to have a bye,” Foxworth added. “To not have a 17 game season, arguing to increase the pay of players because the risk of this game is so damn high.”

He added, “There are not fans up there fighting and throwing themselves all in a tizzy on twitter because of that. They’re yelling at us, they’re like ‘no get back and play football,’ so keep that same damn energy.”

Foxworth brought up the problem he has with the current collective bargaining agreement in place.

“You give a damn about Tua, give a damn about all the rest of the players in the offseason when we’re trying to fight to have a second opinion,” Foxworth said. “We have to give up percentage points of our salary cap in order to force the teams to give our players a second opinion in doctors. And don’t nobody give a damn when we’re doing that.”

Watch above via ESPN.

