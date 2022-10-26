ESPN’s First Take Gets Awkward When Stephen A. Smith Tells Women Panelists Tom Brady is Struggling Because of His Divorce

Stephen A. Smith brought the First Take crew to an awkward standoff after he told his female co-hosts Tom Brady‘s struggles stemmed from divorce rumors, stories, and gossip.

Smith broke down Thursday night’s game to start week eight in the NFL season. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Baltimore Ravens. After seven weeks of the NFL season, Brady ranked 16th in passing touchdowns. The Buccaneers hold first place with the Carolina Panthers with a record of (3-4).

Smith believed Brady did not have much left in his career because of how poorly the season had gone for him.

“We’re looking at Tom Brady, and we’re literally saying, ‘it’s time,'” Smith said. “We never said that before. We speculated about it because of what was going on in New England, but we never looked at him. Look at the velocity of his throws, look at him work through his progressions, look at how he seemed to get rattled, looked at this temperament. All these different things. And we just say, ‘something’s different, something ain’t right.'”

Smith explained Brady’s rumored divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen had played a role in his struggles. That was when the show took an awkward turn. He decided to tell the two women at the desk about the control a woman can have over a man’s thoughts.

“Obviously, he’s going through some things,” Smith added. “And it’s just the latest nugget of evidence of the power that y’all possess! And I’ll just leave it at that! All I’m gonna sit up there and tell ya, this is what happened to Adam!”

Molly Querim and Kimberly A. Martin were the two females at the desk, and neither seemed amused with Smith’s take. Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo was the other male at the desk and gave a laugh and a smile while Smith went on his biblical tirade.

“You took it all the way to the Book of Genesis; Lord help me!” Martin said as she rolled her eyes.

Smith doubled his claim about a woman’s control over a man.

“This is the power! This is the power of women!” Smith shouted as Martin stared at him, annoyed.

“How do you think the women feel?” Querim asked Smith. “It is not one-sided.”

Smith was on the defense and tried to explain that his comments should not be taken negatively.

“It is not a complaint; that’s the problem with y’all,” Smith continued. “This is what I’m saying; it is a compliment, not a complaint. I am acknowledging that is the impact that y’all have.”

Smith listed the accolades Brady had won throughout his career and noticed the second the rumors started about Brady’s divorce, his play declined.

“I mean, the man takes out one team after another, win one Super Bowl championship after another,” Smith added. “The second speculation comes about in regards to him; he looks like it’s time to retire. You see that? You see this? And it’s not a fault cause I love me some Gisele. It’s not anybody’s fault; it’s none of my business. I’m just saying he don’t look like himself.”

Watch above via ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com