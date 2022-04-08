Even thought the Los Angeles Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention this week, the sports media landscape has been dominated by LeBron James and Co. for quite some time now.

But the discussions may simmer down on ESPN after today as analyst Kendrick Perkins announced he is officially done with the abomination that was the 2021 season for the Lakers.

“I’m getting tired of talking about the Lakers, OK? They’re 18 games under .500!” Perkins exclaimed Friday morning on First Take. “Now it’s time to move on. It’s time to talk about other teams that need our attention…I don’t wanna talk about LeBron, I don’t wanna talk about Russ [Russell Westbrook], I don’t wanna talk about Anthony Davis, I think we’re all — the world is tired of talking about them.”

.@KendrickPerkins didn’t hold back on the Lakers 😳 “They’re going to be the biggest bust in NBA history. … When you have this many Hall of Famers on your team, you have zero excuses to be 17 games under 500, I don’t care what no one says.” pic.twitter.com/V5qNPgYpDM — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 6, 2022

This isn’t the first time “Perk” has been hypercritical of the Lakers and their coverage, calling them “the biggest bust in NBA history” on ESPN’s NBA Today earlier in the week.

Perkins took it one step further this time by calling out ESPN producers, imploring them to stop with all the media coverage of the polarizing Lakers.

“Please! Let’s just stop. Not you guys,” Perkins said to Friday’s hosts, Victoria Arlen, Shae Cornette, and Jordan Cornette. “But I gotta talk to my producers. Where’s Dave Roberts at, where’s Antoine [Lewis] at? I’m just sick of the Lakers. I’M JUST SICK OF THE LAKERS. I’m tired of it!”

Perkins finished off his rant by doubling down on his previous statement that he was done talking about the Lakers.

“For one moment, one moment please! Just the rest of this playoffs, can we enjoy the others,” Perkins pleaded with his co-hosts. “Let’s enjoy the others that are deserving…and not talk about the Lakers. I’m done with it, I’ve been coming on here time and time again telling you how I’m tired of the Lakers and today I’m officially done…I’m done. Yeah, I’m done.”

The Lakers are headed for a tumultuous offseason, not having a first round pick in the upcoming draft and little cap space to maneuver, thanks to Westbrook’s albatross of a contract. LeBron and the Lakers will need a miracle to return to the promised land next season.

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com