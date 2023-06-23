ESPN’s Malika Andrews is facing a backlash for bringing up a February shooting in Alabama during a pre-NBA Draft discussion about Brandon Miller.

In February, 23-year-old Jamea Harris was shot and killed near the university’s campus. It was later revealed that Darius Miles — Miller’s teammate — and Michael Lynn Davis — Miles’ friend — were involved in the shooting. Additionally, detectives discovered that Miller was at the scene after Miles texted him and asked him to bring Miles’s gun.

Miles and Davis were both charged with capital murder. Miller has been described as a “cooperating witness” by police and has not been charged. Miller’s attorney also argued that he had no knowledge of Miles’ intent to use the weapon.

Because Miller has essentially been cleared by police, people took exception to Andrews mentioning it right before he was drafted.

Malika also drew the ire of Basketball Twitter when she brought up Ja Morant’s second gun incident right before the NBA Draft Lottery. She did so during an interview with league Commissioner Adam Silver.

As a result, her online reputation now revolves around being a bearer of bad news.

To Andrews’s credit, ESPN analyst Bobby Marks did say that the incident is something teams considered when evaluating Miller.

“Part of the draft process is for every team to conduct a thorough background and vet every player, whether you have the second pick in the draft or the 30th pick in the draft,” Marks said. “And the situation in Charlotte is no different, and now it is up to ownership make a decision whether Brandon Miller fits with that organization.”

Miller was later drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the second overall pick.

