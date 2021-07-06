ESPN’s Rachel Nichols Apologizes for Implying Maria Taylor was Given NBA Finals Gig Because She’s Black in Leaked Video

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols apologized to her colleague Maria Taylor Monday afternoon after a controversial audio clip was released Sunday.

During the clip, which was shared by The New York Times, Nichols, who is White, can be heard stating Taylor, who is Black, was given the opportunity to host the NBA Finals last year for “diversity reasons.” Nichols began Monday’s edition of ESPN’s The Jump by addressing the leaked audio.

“So the first thing they teach you in journalism school is don’t be the story. And I don’t plan to break that rule today or distract from a fantastic Finals,” Nichols said on ESPN 2. “But I also don’t want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect, how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN. How deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor, and how grateful I am to be part of this outstanding team.”

Former NBA players Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson, who work on The Jump with Nichols, also addressed the incident and expressed support for their co-host.

Last July, Deadspin reported they received recordings from a private conversation Nichols was having inside her hotel room at the NBA bubble in Orlando. But those recordings were not released publicly until Sunday when The Times shared a portion of Nichols’ conversation with LeBron James’ advisor Adam Mendelsohn.

“I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world, she covers football, she covers basketball,” Nichols said last July. “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I myself know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You’re not going to find it from me and taking my thing away.”

After arriving at Disney World last summer for the NBA restart, Nichols was confined to her hotel room for seven days because of Covid protocols. During that time, she had a video camera in her room, which allowed her to continue contributing to ESPN shows. Unaware the video camera was turned on, Nichols’ conversation with Mendelsohn was recorded and uploaded to an ESPN server.

According to The Times, many ESPN employees, especially those who cover the NBA, were “outraged” by what Nichols said regarding about Taylor. Nichols has not been suspended or publicly disciplined for her comments.

Taylor is currently in the middle of a contract dispute with ESPN. According to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Taylor’s contract with ESPN is set to expire July 20 and both parties remain millions apart on a potential agreement.

Watch above via ESPN 2

