ESPN’s Sage Steele Taken to Hospital After Being Hit By Errant Tee Shot At PGA Championship

ESPN anchor Sage Steele was struck in the head by an errant tee shot at the PGA Championship Thursday, causing her to be taken to a local hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The shot came from Jon Rahm’s club on the third hole Thursday, when he hooked his tee shot wide left, hitting Steele at reportedly 181 MPH.

Golf writer Geoff Shackelford described the event from an eyewitness account, detailing the incident.

“One eyewitness told The Quadrilateral they ‘saw her on the ground, holding her nose, mouth or chin area’ and her hands ‘covered in blood’,” Shackelford relayed.

Sage Steele apparently got hit hard with a golf ball from a Jon Rahm tee shot at PGA Championship pic.twitter.com/YEUMOLOuIK — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) May 20, 2022

“I was standing behind the tee when Rahm hit a hard hook into the left trees. He immediately yelled ‘Fore Left!’ and aggressively waved his arm pointing left. The impact must have been brutal: Rahm’s tee shot ended up in the center of the fairway,” he continued.

The cameras cut away from the tee shot as soon as Steele fell to the ground, wanting to stay away from the incident as much as possible.

The SportsCenter anchor was in town to cover the PGA Championship and had finished her duties for the day when she was struck by the golf ball while watching the event from the media gallery.

Steele has since been discharged from the hospital and returned home to Connecticut where she will recover from the potentially life-threatening incident. She will not return to cover the rest of the PGA Championship.

The ESPN anchor has been in the news recently after filing a lawsuit against the Disney-owned company for allegedly keeping her off the network after publicly criticizing the company’s vaccine requirements.

