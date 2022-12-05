ESPN’s Sam Ponder Delivers Tearful Commentary on Deshaun Watson’s Return to NFL: ‘This Isn’t He Said, She Said. It’s He Said, They All Said.’

ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown host Sam Ponder was brought to tears when she discussed the return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson made his 2022 season debut on Sunday after he was suspended 11 games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after 25 women accused him of sexual misconduct during massages.

Before the NFL’s games kicked off on Sunday, Ponder gave an emotional monologue about Watson and his quick return to the NFL.

“We are in uncharted territory,” Ponder said. “This isn’t he said, she said. It’s he said, they all said. Well over two dozen women. Twenty-six lawsuits filed, graphic details that paint a sinister plan and habitual strategy to isolate and sexually abuse relatively powerless women.”

Ponder said she did not believe the allegations against Watson at first — given her personal experience covering his career.

“When I first heard the early accusations, I’ll admit I didn’t believe it,” Ponder added. “I’ve known Deshaun Watson since his freshman year at Clemson. Hugged his mom, interviewed him many times and considered him a friend. I’ve only personally experienced him as kind, humble, and loving. And if I kept a list of players least likely to do something terrible, he would’ve been at the top.”

Ponder, who began to tear up, explained that despite the opinion of Watson she had formed, she does not know what he was capable of in his private time.

“I don’t know how he treats women when no one else is around, and none of us do,” Ponder continued. “So we have a clear but uncomfortable choice to make. One the Cleveland Browns already made with their money.”

“Is he a conniving predator or a sympathetic victim?” Ponder questioned. “A wolf in sheep’s clothing or prey to manipulative liars who only see dollar signs. Are we privileged enough to not really have to think about it?”

Ponder elaborated that Watson’s play is all many fans will care about.

“This isn’t about admitting mistakes and promising to do better,” Ponder added. “We’re all flawed, and we shouldn’t require out of a ball player than we do ourselves. What this is about, whether or not Deshaun Watson is a serial sexual abuser.”

The ESPN host added that the truth may never be fully known with regard to what Watson did or didn’t do.

“Unfortunately, we probably won’t ever have any conclusive resolution,” Ponder continued. “But this I do know, I am skeptical of literally anyone, including someone I know and care for, who won’t admit to a sin that even the most highest among us haven’t avoided.

“Deshaun said he’s never disrespected a woman,” Ponder continued. “Never? Maybe he should ask around; he won’t have to look far to find a group that begs to differ.”

Ponder explained that ten of Watson’s accusers would be in attendance for his game against the Houston Texans. The Browns defeated the Texans 27-14 in Sunday’s game.

Watch above via ESPN.

