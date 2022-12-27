ESPN’s Troy Aikman Delivers Stunned Real-Time Reaction to Violent Hit on Monday Night Football: ‘As Big of a Collision as I’ve Seen in a Long, Long Time’

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected in Monday night’s game after he delivered a violent hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin.

In the second quarter of the Monday Night Football matchup between the Colts and the Chargers, Colts quarterback Nick Foles attempted to complete a pass to Dulin in the open field. As Dulin attempted to make the catch, James led with the crown of his helmet and knocked Dulin the turf.

ESPN’s Troy Aikman was stunned by the vicious blow.

“We watch a lot of football,” Aikman said. “I don’t know if I’ve seen a hit quite like that.”

Aikman was on the other end of many violent hits during his 12-year career as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback. He once admitted that he did not remember the 1994 NFC Championship game due to a severe concussion he sustained. So in that context, his statement on the severity of James’s hit was stunning.

“You know, like I say, we watch these games every week,” Aikman said. “That was as big of a collision as I’ve seen in a long, long time.”

The replay showed James’ head contacting Dulin’s shoulder and head. The Colts’ medical staff took Dulin off the field and into the blue medical tent to evaluate him for a concussion. He was eventually ruled out of the contest.

Head referee Clay Martin announced the personal foul penalty and James’s ejection from the game. James also entered the medical tent, as Martin announced his ejection.

Watch above via ESPN.

