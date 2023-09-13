‘Everyone Knows About That G**damn Stadium’: NFL Players Speak Out Against MetLife Stadium Turf in Wake of Aaron Rodgers Injury

The season-ending achilles injury of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reignited the NFL’s turf debate, with some players placing the blame squarely on the home of the Jets and Giants — MetLife Stadium.

Over the years, MetLife’s turf has earned the unfortunate reputation of being especially rough on players. As ESPN noted, five members of the San Francisco 49ers sustained lower-body injuries during a 2020 game against the Jets, with two of those injuries being season-ending. In 2022, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL in a Week 1 matchup against the Jets.

The reason many players blame the turf is because it’s harder and less forgiving than natural grass.

This season, MetLife has installed a new turf that’s supposed to remedy those issues.

Immediately after Monday’s game, The Athletic asked a number of Jets and Buffalo Bills how they felt about the new turf. Jets running back Breece Hall made it clear it didn’t change his stance on the synthetic grass.

“Grass. That’s my answer,” he said. “We want grass.”

Jets receiver Randall Cobb — whose time with Rodgers goes back to their playing days with the Green Bay Packers — accused the league of putting “profit over people.”

“We wanted the NFL to protect the players with grass fields, but the NFL is more worried about making money,” Cobb said. “Profit over people, it’s always been the case. I’ve never been a fan of turf. That’s my stance.”

Players from other teams have come out to voice their concerns, as well. When it was confirmed that Rodgers would miss the rest of the season with a torn achilles, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was quick to point at MetLife.

“I had high hopes for him being in a new jersey,” Slay said Tuesday. “But then MetLife, everyone knows about that goddamn stadium. They need to get real grass. That’s trash.

“It’s obvious to see — a lot of guys have season-ending injuries there.”

Another concern with turf is that it improves traction to a fault. Cleats have such good grip on the synthetic grass that it prevents a player’s legs from getting swept up after contact. Instead, the leg will often stay firmly on the ground and result can be season-ending.

Last season, the Eagles played the Packers in Philadelphia. During one play, Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson was hit low by a Packers defender. His knee hyperextended before his leg immediately lifted off the ground and he fell down. He was not injured on the play.

The Eagles use natural grass, and former NFL doctor David Chao believes that was the difference between a routine play and a disastrous one.

“The grass home @Eagles field potentially saves a serious knee injury for RT Lane Johnson,” Chao said in response to the clip.

The grass home @Eagles field potentially saves a serious knee injury for RT #LaneJohnson. pic.twitter.com/es5oPwkcWO — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 28, 2022



–

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com