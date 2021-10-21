Ex-ESPN Reporter Allison Williams Blasts ‘Dictator’ Biden’s Vaccine Mandates: ‘We Don’t Have Freedom’

One week after officially becoming a former ESPN employee for refusing the company’s Covid vaccine mandate, sports reporter Allison Williams spoke with Megyn Kelly about her decision.

During the interview on SiriusXM, Kelly asked Williams about President Joe Biden stating vaccine order “isn’t about your freedom,” last month.

“I have never been so jarred by anything a president said,” Williams said while acknowledging we just spent four years with Donald Trump in office. “To hear the leader of the free world stand up and say, ‘this isn’t about your freedom, I thought ‘oh my god, it is ALWAYS about our freedom.’”

“If we don’t have freedom over our own bodies…we aren’t free,” Williams continued. “That was scary to me, that is something a dictator says. That is not something a leader of free people says.”

After ESPN kicked off their college football coverage this season without Williams, the veteran sportscaster acknowledged her absence was based on a refusal to get vaccinated. Last week, Williams stated the network’s vaccine mandate drove her to quit her job after more than a decade with ESPN.

“Everybody acts like ‘this was your choice, you chose not to get it, so get a different job,” Williams told Kelly. “That’s not choice, that’s coercion. Consent is fundamental to everything we do if we want to be a free people.”

In May, ESPN announced all on-site employees will need to be vaccinated to ensure compliment with various league protocols. Two months later, ESPN’s parent company, Disney, issued a vaccine mandate for all non-union employees, regardless of whether that person works on-site or in studio.

“If we can’t have true and formed consent, what do we have? We don’t have freedom,” Williams said. “That is why I think it’s so important for people to realize this is bigger than this mandate. This is bigger than this shot.”

Williams has said her vaccine “awareness” stems from her and her husband wanting to have a second child, a claim she reiterated to Kelly. The CDC recommends getting vaccinated against Covid even for people who are pregnant or trying to conceive.

