Ex-New England Patriots Player Accuses the Team of Treating Him ‘Like Crap’ Because They Didn’t Give Him Enough Time to Eat Lunch

If football fans guess which NFL franchise has the most fun, they probably wouldn’t put Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots at the top of the list. That’s because they’re just known for winning Super Bowls.

Now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, former Patriots outside linebacker Cassius Marsh recently hammered that point, when he joined Tom Segura on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast.

“The Patriot Way is extremely impressive,” Marsh acknowledged. “They work day in and day out. Their work ethic over there, what they instill, is pretty legendary. But they also treat players like crap.”

“Treat players like crap,” OK, here we go, now Marsh is really going to spill the beans on Boston’s beloved NFL team.

“You don’t have like, you don’t have a lunch, period. You get there and you have to make time to eat in between meetings,” Marsh claims. “And they’re like five- to ten-minute periods where I would literally go scoop food and put it in a cup and just crush it real quick before I got to the next meeting. It’s just like there’s no B.S. There’s no fun.”

No disrespect to lunch, but there has to be a stronger example of treating professional football players “like crap,” than shortening midday mealtime.

Marsh isn’t the first exiled Patriot to criticize New England’s NFL franchise. This wasn’t even the first time Marsh criticized the “Patriot Way,” previously telling the San Francisco Chronicle he considered quitting football after his time in New England.

“Patriots fans hate me,” Marsh told Segura. “I am probably one of the most-hated former Patriots. Up there. Top five, at least.”

Tom Brady hasn’t publicly stated the Patriots are a “no fun” organization, but his actions tell the story. For two decades, Brady quarterbacked the Patriots and displayed a buttoned-up off-field personality. Since moving to Tampa Bay, the seven-time Super Bowl champ has flashed a split personality. Fiery and competitive on the field, more relaxed, endearing, and witty off it.

But surely it’s a matter of perspective, with many players from the Patriots six Super Bowl teams speaking highly of their time in New England. Just imagine how great those Super Bowls would have been with longer lunchtimes.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com