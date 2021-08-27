Former New England Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak is known for his unapologetic and brash sports analysis on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zo and Bertrand in Boston. Although his latest hot take might have people requesting an apology or at least an explanation.

With co-host Marc Bertrand off-air on Thursday, Zolak was broadcasting live from Patriots training camp, while Adam Jones and Rob “Hardy” Poole were in studio. Commenting on the highly scrutinized quarterback battle between Cam Newton and Mac Jones, Zolak offered a curious suggestion.

“I’d turn off the rap music first of all,” said Zolak, who played for the Patriots in the ‘90s. “Because I think it’s distracting for Cam here. Because in between every throw he’s dancing.”

Newton has been criticized for not getting vaccinated against Covid, but claiming the quarterback is being hurt by rap music? Hardy and Jones both responded with looks of befuddlement. “I think it’s distracting for you,” Hardy joked.

“He can’t help himself,” Zolak continued about Newton. “Mac looks like he came to work again. Like, he’s here to work. And everything is attention to detail.”

Jones jumped in and tried to bail Zolak out, noting that Newton is doing what he always has. “None of this sounds atypical from Cam,” Jones said. “To me it would be more noteworthy if he was doing something out of character.”

Zolak acknowledged, “that’s Cam’s style.”

If rap music at practice is hurting Newton, it should similarly have a negative impact on the Patriots other players, of which there are 80 until Aug. 31, when teams are required to finalize their active 53-man rosters.

Newton has been known to dance at practice, with cameras catching him in the act at times. But that shouldn’t be a detriment to the former MVP’s ability to prepare and execute on the field. Near the start of training camp, Newton even complimented Mac Jones on his impressive knowledge of rap. So Newton probably isn’t the only player on the field enjoying the music.

