As the Washington Football Team announced plans to reveal their new name next month, former head coach Jay Gruden mocked the story and ripped the franchise for ditching its old moniker.

The Grudens don’t have the greatest reputation right now. Earlier in the NFL season Jon Gruden was fired by the Las Vegas Raiders after it was revealed that he previously used racist and misogynistic language in emails. Three months later, his brother and former coach of Washington’s NFL franchise defended the team’s old name, which has been decried as racist.

“I don’t want to ruffle any feathers,” Gruden said during an appearance on The Team 980’s Russell & Medhurst. “But they should have never changed the name in the first place.”

After using a name that was demeaning to Native Americans for 90 years, franchise owner Daniel Snyder announced the decision to rebrand in July 2020. The franchise opted for Washington Football Team in the interim, but on Feb. 2, they plan on revealing their new moniker.

“Are you guys just trying to figure out the new name? It’s so exciting,” Gruden said with a lot of sarcasm during the D.C. radio interview. “I don’t think anybody really cares other than you guys.”

The hosts went on to say they don’t care about the new name either and that 99 percent of the fanbase agrees with Gruden 100 percent. Despite their preferences, outside pressure finally built enough and made it impossible for Snyder to keep the offensive name.

Gruden was the franchise’s last coach before they temporarily rebranded as the Washington Football Team. He went 35-49-1 during more than five seasons with the team.

Listen above via The Team 980

