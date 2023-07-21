Exhibition Boxing Match Canceled After Right-Wing Troll Throws Hot Dogs at His Muslim Opponent During Presser

An exhibition boxing match involving right-wing troll Alex Stein has been canceled after Stein threw hot dogs at his Muslim opponent during a pre-match press conference.

Stein and fellow content creator Mo Deen were set to face one another this weekend at a Misfits Boxing event. That all changed when Stein revealed a container filled with hot dogs and flung them in Deen’s direction on Thursday.

“I brought you a little gift because I know you love hot dogs,” Stein said as he threw them. Deen immediately jumped on the table in front of them and charged at Stein before security stopped him in his tracks.

“There’s some hot dogs for you!” he said as Deen continued to struggle with security in an effort to get to him. “Yeah, there’s some hot dogs, Mo! I know you love that! You love pork, right? There you go.”

Deen continued to try to get to Stein while Stein continued to egg him on with the microphone in his hand.

Shortly after, however, Misfits Boxing canceled the fight.

Stein later claimed they were just turkey dogs.

“Well, folks, it’s not the outcome that I wanted,” he said in a video posted to Twitter. “Tried to be funny, and I even told Mo Deen — my boxing opponent — his corner man that I was going to throw turkey dogs. Nothing to be disrespectful to Islam. Yeah, we’re going to joke that it looked like pork because I wanted to get him upset. But it was a joke. It was a prank. They were turkey dogs. I never wanna be considered insensitive.”

Who would of thought Turkey dogs would be the most controversial thing to happen in @MisfitsBoxing history? I’m not sorry for my actions but I am sorry to all the people that wanted to watch the fight. pic.twitter.com/HqEWhfDgyS — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) July 21, 2023

Deen also expressed disappointment with the cancelation.

“Now, I’m feeling heartbroken because my fight is getting canceled because of someone else’s actions and I’m not getting the chance to smash this guy’s face in,” Deen said. “So I just wanted to say: look, they found out it was not pork but it was some mixed chicken whatever. So that’s calm. As long as it wasn’t pork, that’s not that deep.”

Stein has been at the center of a number of high-profile stunts. He recently harassed WNBA star Brittney Griner at an airport for a YouTube video, and also drew the ire of Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) during a confrontation.

