‘False Start on the Entire Offensive Line’: Dallas Cowboys Commit Hilarious Penalty During First Game of the 2021 NFL Season

Not only did the Dallas Cowboys commit the NFL’s first penalty of the 2021 season, but they did so in epic fashion.

The drive began well, with quarterback Dak Prescott leading the Dallas Cowboys into Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ territory. But the highlight of the Cowboys’ first offensive possession of the season was a hilarious penalty.

The Cowboys drive was stunted by two dropped passes from CeeDee Lamb and a false start by the offensive line. Offensive line blunders are not a rarity in the NFL – holding, offsides, false start, they’re called routinely. But a “false start on the ENTIRE offensive line,” as called by the officials during the NFL’s regular season kickoff game, is hilariously unique.

Cowboys fans have gotten used to blunders like this in recent years, as the team frequently boasts a roster full of talent, but rarely plays with enough discipline to see their expectations realized. Once considered an offensive guru, current head coach Mike McCarthy has slid from the upper echelon of head coaches to the hot seat.

Watch above via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com