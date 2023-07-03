Fan Falls From the Stands at Mets Game — And Michael Kay’s Alternate Broadcast on ESPN2 Completely Ignores It

A fan fell from the stands in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game between the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants. But for those seeking real-time analysis or updates on the situation, ESPN2’s KayRod Cast was not the place for it.

The alternate broadcast — hosted by play-by-play announcer Michael Kay and former player Alex Rodriguez — completely ignored the incident as it was unfolding. Instead, the two were in the middle of a conversation with Chris “Mad Dog” Russo about improving baseball’s TV ratings.

“On the national level, baseball sometimes has trouble being part of the national conversation,” Russo said. “People are into the NBA free agency. They’re into the NFL 24/7, 12 months a year. Draft, the schedule … And I think baseball sometimes … the younger audience is not into it like we were when we were kids, when we were so into it (with) box scores and newspapers.”

While Russo continued, on the screen was a fan walking along the warning track in the outfield. He held a napkin up to his nose and raised his other hand as if to signal to security guards he wasn’t a threat. He then stood still as several guards descended on his location before escorting him away. Another camera showed the location where he apparently fell. Judging by the location of other security guards — as well as some napkins strewn on the warning track — the man fell over the railing of a lower-level section.

The drop from the railing to the field looks to be between 10 and 15 feet.

ESPN’s primary broadcast did not make the same mistake at the KayRod Cast and acknowledged the severity of the situation.

Strange scene at Citi Field. Sunday’s game between the Giants and Mets was temporarily delayed so security could help a fan — who had apparently hurt himself falling onto the field — off. pic.twitter.com/v9rItg5S4P — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 3, 2023

Watch above via ESPN2

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com