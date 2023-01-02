Fans Raise $1 Million for Damar Hamlin’s Charity After Life-Threatening Injury

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has a community toy drive in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, called the Chasing M’s Foundation.

After he collapsed at Monday night’s Bills game agains the Cincinnati Bengals, thousands expressed their support by donating to his foundation. The GoFundMe, which had some $3,000 donations in December, has now raised more than $1 million and counting. Its original goal was $2,500.

“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me,” Hamlin wrote on the fundraiser page. “I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive.”

The Monday Night Football game was suspended after Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter. He received CPR before being taken to UC Medical Center where he was intubated and remains in critical condition. His marketing representative Jordon Rooney took to Twitter Monday night to deliver some good news two hours after the game was suspended.

“His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests,” Rooney wrote.

Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them. — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

According to the GoFundMe page:

This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. 100% of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of toys for kids in need. The time to act is now, as we will be distributing toys on December 22nd from 3:30 to 5:30 PM from Kelly and Nina’s Daycare Center at 800 Russellwood Ave., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. If you are not able to contribute monetarily, you can support this initiative in other ways. We are accepting donated toys at the Daycare Center or simply spread the word by sharing this fundraiser on your social channels. Thank you so much for supporting me on and off the field. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with you to help make the holiday season a little brighter for the kids in our community. Damar HamlinThe Chasing M’s Foundation

