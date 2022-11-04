‘F*CK YOU!’ Eagles General Manager Claps Back at Fan Who ‘Forgave’ Him After Trade For Star Wide Receiver

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman chirped back at an Eagles fan who said he had forgiven Roseman after a trade for wide receiver AJ Brown.

Roseman has been the Eagles’ general manager for 12 years, including when they beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. It was the first Super Bowl championship in the team’s history.

Roseman had a track record among Eagles fans that he could not draft a talented wide receiver. In 2015 he drafted Nelson Agholor in the first round, who only played five seasons with the organization.

In 2019, the Eagles drafted JJ Arcgega-Whiteside in the second round; he only lasted three seasons in Philadelphia.

In 2020, Roseman drafted wide receiver Jalen Reagor in the first round. He played for only two seasons with the Eagles before the team traded him to the Minnesota Vikings.

Before Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans, Roseman walked along the empty field to a section of Eagles fans who chanted “Howie” to get his attention. A fan held up a sign that caught his eye, and he felt the need to respond.

The sign read, “Howie you are forgiven!” With Brown’s name next to it. Agholor, Whiteside, and Reagor’s names were crossed out.

“I’m fucking forgiven for your first Super Bowl? Fuck you!” Roseman shouted to get the fans pumped up. “Let’s fucking go!”

Roseman gave another point at the fan and again shouted, “fuck you!”

This is the sign the guy was holding pic.twitter.com/WcxOrTxiVK — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) November 4, 2022

That’s Philadelphia sports fans in a nutshell. They forget Roseman was the guy who put together their first and only Super Bowl win. The Eagles beat the Texans 29-17, and the Eagles improved their record to (8-0), and it was the best start to a season any Eagles team had.

Watch and listen above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com