FIFA Allows Russia to Play in World Cup Qualifiers, But Bans Flag and National Anthem

FIFA announced on Sunday it would allow Russia to play in the World Cup qualifying, but banned the use of Russia’s flag, national anthem, and name.

The team will instead play under the “RFU” acronym of its football federation, the Russian Football Union, and will only be permitted to play in neutral territory and without spectators, according to ESPN.

In a statement, FIFA condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said it would continue dialogue with other sports organizations “to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a potential exclusion from competitions, that shall be applied in the near future should the situation not be improving rapidly.”

FIFA’s decision comes amid boycott threats from several countries, including Poland — who is set to play Russia in a World Cup playoff semifinal on March 24.

“Today’s FIFA decision is totally unacceptable,” Polish football federation president Cezary Kulesza said in a tweet Sunday. “We are not interested in participating in this game of appearances. Our stance remains intact: Polish National Team will NOT PLAY with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is.”

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski backed the decision, saying he “can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues.”

“Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening,” he added.

Other countries that raised a possible boycott include Sweden and Czech Republic — the two countries Russia could face next should it beat Poland in the March 24 match.

“The Czech FA executive committee, staff members and players of the national team agreed it’s not possible to play against the Russian national team in the current situation, not even on the neutral venue,” the federation said in a statement. “We all want the war to end as soon as possible.”

Separately on Sunday, England’s soccer federation said it would not play Russia in any international games for the foreseeable future “out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership.”

