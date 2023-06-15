Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was so upset at a call on Thursday night that he brought photographic evidence in an attempt to disprove it.

The Nationals were tied 4-4 with the Houston Astros in the bottom of the ninth inning. With one out and the bases loaded, Astors outfielder Jake Meyers hit a ground ball. The ball was immediately thrown home to prevent the game-winning run from scoring; and then the Nationals attempted to get the double play by throwing Meyers out on his way to first base. The throw, however, was broken up when it actually hit Meyers before it reached the glove of first baseman Michael Chavis. It bounced into the outfield, prompting an Astros runner to break for home plate and walk it off.

Martinez tried, unsuccessfully, to argue that Meyers interfered with the throw.

After the game, he continued to plead his case with a photo showing Meyers inside the foul line on his way to first base.

“There is it right there,” Martinez said while holding up the photo during the post-game press conference. “Take a look at it. Is that over the line? I don’t think so. I’m over this play! Seriously, they need to fix the rule.

“This is what the umpires see? That he’s running down the line? Tired of it. Tired of it. Fix it! We lost the game and he had nothing to say about it.”

Davey Martinez is furious. He should be. pic.twitter.com/sRY9tv8WI6 — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) June 15, 2023

Photos have seemingly become a new tool for teams to attempt to dispute calls. During the NBA season, then-Lakers guard Patrick Beverley actually took a photographer’s camera to show the refs an obvious missed foul.

Patrick Beverley grabbed a camera and walked across the court to show the ref the call he missed on LeBron. He received a technical foul. pic.twitter.com/HBIQBblUi6 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 29, 2023

