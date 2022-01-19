Florida’s GOP senators are attempting to fix a problem that doesn’t exist, by requiring the national anthem to be played before professional sporting events.

Florida Sen. Joe Gruters, head of the state’s Republican Party, introduced the bill on Tuesday.

“This bill requires that the national anthem be played before games at professional sporting events at taxpayer funded venues, in writing,” Gruters said. “A failure to meet this contractual obligation constitutes a fault of the agreement, and may subject the team to a prohibition on future contracts and fines paid directly to the state. Failure to comply would allow the attorney general to intervene and enforce the provision.”

This was the entire committee hearing. Only one question, from @FLSenatorTorres (D-Kissimmee), with a chuckle — “Who doesn’t play the national anthem now?” pic.twitter.com/IcCCMwcXNX — Evan Donovan (@EvanDonovan) January 18, 2022

One question was asked about Gruters’ proposed bill during the legislative session. That question came from Florida Senator Vic Torres (D-Kissimmee), who found the proposal to be hilarious.

“Who doesn’t play the national anthem now?” Torres asked through a fit of laughter, referring to Florida’s pro teams.

“I don’t know that there are any known instances in Florida, this is just to make sure as a proactive approach that people continue to play it,” Gruters answered.

Last September, Texas passed a law forcing the state’s pro teams to play the national anthem before all home games. The law was in response to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban briefly nixing the anthem for a few games early in 2021, while no fans were in attendance because of Covid restrictions.

If Florida passes their anthem law, teams who do not comply will be subject to penalties, a ban on doing business with the state, and forced to repay government funds.

Currently, every pro sports team in Florida already plays the national anthem before their games. The proposed law will not prevent athletes or team personnel from protesting during the anthem.

