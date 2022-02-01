Former Dolphins Coach Brian Flores’ Lawsuit Against NFL Includes Shocking Accidental Texts From Bill Belichick: ‘Sorry – I F*cked This Up’

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the National Football League for racial discrimination.

After being fired by the Dolphins last month, it appeared to be a forgone conclusion that Flores would land another job, but that now appears very unlikely. Flores was reportedly one of three finalist for the New York Giants head coaching opening, a job that eventually went to former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

According to the lawsuit, prior to Daboll being announced as the Giants head coach, Flores received a congratulatory text message from Bill Belichick.

“Did you head something I didn’t hear?” Flores asked.

Texts from Bill Belichick to Brian Flores, congratulating Brian for landing the #Giants job. Belichick thought he was texting Brian Daboll. He was texting Flores by mistake. pic.twitter.com/Y686XcjYC3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 1, 2022

After telling Belichick he didn’t interview for the job yet, Flores appeared to realize the Patriots head coach may have intended to text Daboll. Flores and Daboll both previously worked under Belichick with the Patriots.

“Sorry – I fucked this up. I double checked & misread the text. I think they are naming Daboll. I’m sorry about that. BB” Belichick responded.

By suing the league, Flores is undoubtedly going to hinder his ability to get another job in the NFL. But considering the NFL’s diversity problem in its hiring process for coaches and executives, Flores hopes to inspire change.

The lawsuit, which was released on the first day of Black History Month, states, “Mr. Flores has determined that the only way to effectuate real change is through the Courts, where the NFL’s conduct can be judged by a jury of Mr. Flores’ peers. A judgment that is long overdue.”

According to a release from Wigdor LLP, co-counsel Elefterakis, Elefterakis & Panek, who represents Flores, the lawsuit describes the NFL as having “a painful history of racism that continues through the present day.”

Currently, the NFL has just one Black head coach among its 32 NFL teams, a shocking statistic especially considering nearly 60 percent of the league’s players are Black. That one head coach is Mike Tomlin, who has never had a losing season during his 15 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Flores is a Brooklyn native and the son of Honduran parents.

