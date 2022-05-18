Former Kansas Soccer Player Dead At 25; Husband Arrested On Suspicion of Murder

Former University of Kansas soccer goalie, Regan Gibbs, was found dead Monday night as her husband faces first-degree murder charges for her death.

Gibbs, 25, was “mortally wounded” on Monday, according to The Lawrence Police Department in Kansas, when they found her and 26-year old Chad Marek, her husband, inside Gibbs’ apartment.

The former Jayhawk was declared dead on the scene as domestic violence is being investigated as a “contributing factor” to her untimely death. Marek was arrested a short-while after the police arrived at the apartment.

Lawrence Police Chief, Rich Lockhart, told FOX4 that Marek had called 911 himself, claiming that God told him to kill his wife. Marek’s mental health was an issue upon arrival according to Lockhart.

“There obviously are some preliminary indicators that this person wasn’t mentally stable,” Lockhart said to FOX4. “We call it being in psychosis, so obviously that is something we will be investigating as well as this case continues.”

Marek and Gibbs had gotten married in the fall of 2021.

KU and their soccer program issued a statement and tribute for Gibbs Tuesday.

We are heartbroken about the loss of Regan Gibbs 💔 We share our deepest condolences to Regan’s family, friends and teammates. More information → https://t.co/9reH5e2hry pic.twitter.com/1id7golZHE — Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) May 18, 2022

“Our soccer program is heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of Regan,” women’s head coach Mark Francis said. “She was a tremendous teammate and young woman, and touched so many during her time at Kansas. Regan will always be remembered for the impact she had both on and off the field. We share our condolences to her family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.”

The former Kansas star played for the school from 2015-2018 and had the lowest goals-against average by a first-year goalie in Jayhawks history.

Marek is stilled jailed at this time with a bond of $1 million.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com