Former NFL Coach Sean Payton to Reportedly Join Fox For 2022 Season

Former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton will reportedly join Fox Sports for the 2022 season.

According to NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, citing “a source with knowledge of the situation,” Payton “will work in studio with Fox throughout 2022” and “join the Fox NFL Sunday crew on off days for Jimmy Johnson.”

The Super Bowl-winning coach was “in the running for a position with Amazon,” according to Florio.

Reports swirled earlier in the year that Payton could return to coaching in the 2023-2024 season.

Payton has a regular-season record of 129-89 and a postseason record of 9-8.

