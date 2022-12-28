Former NFL Linebacker Slams Tua Tagovailoa For Not Being Honest About His Health: ‘You Have To Save Yourself’

Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho slammed Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for not being honest about his health following the quarterback’s second concussion.

Tagovailoa suffered his second concussion of the season during the Dolphins’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. He entered the league’s concussion protocol on Monday, and on Wednesday, head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa did indeed suffer his second concussion of the season.

On Wednesday, Acho was a guest on The Herd With Colin Cowherd, with Joy Taylor filling in for the show’s host, Colin Cowherd. Acho felt Tagovailoa should bare responsibility for the concussion.

“I’m gonna say something I haven’t yet said publically, haven’t heard said. It’s time to put some onus on Tua,” Acho said.

Acho began to list the large number of people who care for Tagovailoa’s safety, but he felt that the Dolphins quarterback did not care about his own health and safety. Acho added that McDaniel had to press Tagovailoa about his health on Monday when they met at the Dolphins’ facility.

Acho brought up the questionable back injury that Tagovailoa sustained against the Buffalo Bills in the third game of the season.

“Tua, you knew against the Buffalo Bills, it was more than your lower back,” Acho added. “So Tua, you knew against the Bills you had a head injury. You knew against the Packers, you had a head injury. We can’t care more than you. I get that you want to be a hero. You want to save your team, but first and foremost, you have to save yourself.”

The Fox Sports analyst took a different route than many others have. Shannon Sharpe had been very critical of the Dolphins and the NFL for allowing Tua to play in games, and he felt that Tagovailoa should not play for the remainder of the season.

Watch above via Fox Sports 1.

