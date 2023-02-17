Former NFL Player Arrested On Human Trafficking And Gang Charges

Former NFL player Eric Johnson was arrested on Thursday along with seven other people who are accused of human trafficking along with gang-related charges.

Johnson was arrested in Gwinnett County, Georgia as he and seven others face charges of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, kidnapping, aggravated assault, conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act, and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Attorney General Chris Carr said:

Throughout our state, gangs are actively engaged in human trafficking as a primary means to make money, and we are using all available resources to fight back and protect our most vulnerable. By combining the strengths of our Human trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units, we are working to ensure that those who lead, promote, and encourage this unlawful activity are vigorously pursued and held accountable for their actions. This indictment is just the latest outcome in our ongoing efforts to keep our children and our families safe as we seek to root out violent crime where it occurs.

The individuals are accused of trafficking four women and one girl. The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units will prosecute the case together.

Johnson, Sean Aaron Curry, and Sean Patrick Harvey are accused of being the leaders of the LOTTO (Last One To Take Over) Gang or the 30 percent gang.

All eight could face up to life in prison if they are convicted.

The indictment has 41 RICO offenses committed between October 2o21, and July 2022. The accusation alleges that the gang held the women against their will and used violence to gain influence and power.

Johnson played six seasons in the NFL from 2000-2005, and he played for the Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals. He appeared in Super Bowl XXXVII with the Raiders and scored a touchdown on a blocked punt.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com