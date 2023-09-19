Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Posts Instagram Rant from Mexico Days After His Mother Was Found Dead in a Creek in Illinois

Former NFL player Sergio Brown has reappeared in Mexico days after he was reported missing and his mother was found dead in a creek near her Illinois home.

Family members informed police on Saturday that they weren’t able to contact Brown, 35, and his mother — 73-year-old Myrtle Brown. Police then launched a missing persons investigation, and Myrtle was found unresponsive in a creek near her home in Maywood, Illinois. Medical examiners identified “multiple injuries related to an assault” and determined the cause of death to be a homicide.

At the time, Sergio still had not been found.

On Tuesday, the former safety suddenly appeared on Instagram to give a bizarre rant calling the reports “fake news.”

“It has to be the FBI,” he said in the now-deleted video that pinged his location in Mexico City. “They came into my house on Bob Marley’s death day… unwarranted. They kidnapped me twice from home, the Maywood Police Department.

“It had to be the FBI or the Maywood Police. I thought my fucking mama was on vacation in Sinaloa. That’s fucking fake news.”

According to Carlos Cortez — a neighbor of Myrtle’s — claimed Sergio was seen on his ring camera burning her clothes. Cortez also said relatives of Sergio and Myrtle told him Sergio had been “out of his mind.”

Police have not named Sergio as a suspect in his mother’s death and are continue to treat him as a missing person.

“Maywood Police Department detectives are aware of a video that has surfaced on social media in relation to Mr. Sergio Brown,” the department said in a statement, “who is still considered a missing person and are also looking into its authenticity.”

