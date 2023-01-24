Former NFL Star Complains to Tucker Carlson About Experiencing ‘Harassment’ for Killing a Mountain Lion

Former NFL defensive lineman Derek Wolfe told Tucker Carlson he’s being harassed for legally killing a mountain lion with a bow and arrow.

On Thursday, Wolfe posted a picture showing him holding a 195 lb. mountain lion on his Instagram. According to the former NFL defensive lineman, mountain lions terrorized a local Boulder, Colorado neighborhood in 2022, where 15 pet dogs were killed in 30 days. On Monday, Wolfe was a guest on Tucker Carlson Tonight and explained he received harsh criticism after he killed the mountain lion.

“Was able to make a good shot,” Wolfe said. “A good ethical shot, and harvested the cat. Got him out of there and did everything by the book. This was completely legal.”

Colorado authorities confirmed to TMZ Sports that the former Denver Broncos defensive lineman killed the mountain lion legally, but that has not stopped the attacks on Wolfe.

“CPW came down and checked the cat in for me. I took the meat and got it processed. I’m going to eat that cat,” Wolfe continued. “I can’t believe what’s happening to me. I can’t believe going on a legal hunt, doing something legal, by the book. They’ve had 200 calls to Colorado Parks and Wildlife trying to turn me in like I did something wrong.”

“Did nothing wrong; everything’s legal,” he added.

Wolfe used the term “harassment” before Carlson intervened and explained that complaints came from those who do not live in rural areas like Colorado.

“The reason why I wanted to have you on tonight was just to remind people who live in urban America that it’s different when you live in a place where mountain lions kill people and pets. It’s not like Brooklyn at all, and so maybe people should understand that before people run around making threats against men like you,” Carlson said.

Watch above via Fox News.

