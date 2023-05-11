<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now that Jimmy Graham no longer has to worry about preparing his body for another grueling NFL season, he has his sights set on making a name for himself in other disciplines. Appearing as a guest on Tuesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the former Pro Bowl tight end said he plans on sailing solo around the world when he turns 40 in four years.

Throughout his 12 NFL seasons, Graham earned 10 different aviation licenses. He also wants to fly around the world.

“I saved, actually, the water for retirement,” Graham said of his maritime pursuits, “because, at the time, all the workouts I was doing… I mean I was completely obsessed during my career with trying to be in shape and being strong and just trying to maximize my potential, that I had no room for anything else. I basically had training, flying, and basically taking care of my dog, just making sure she was good.

“Now that I’m looking to retire, now I have this whole new avenue, this whole new area to push my mind, push my body.”

Graham called into the show from the sailboat that he currently calls home. He said he chose to live there to learn how to manage a boat more quickly.

In addition to pushing himself post-football, Graham said he’s treating the voyage around the world as a personal journey. He’ll be entirely by himself and plans to write a book about it. Graham will also be building the carbon fiber ship that he’ll use for the trip. The one he’s in now, he said, is just for training.

“Obviously, I think everybody knows what I went through a lot as a child,” Graham said in reference to his tumultuous childhood that saw him in and out of foster care. “I think I’ve been so busy up until this moment trying to change narrative, trying to get out of where I was… I really haven’t had a chance to reflect on some of those things. There’s nothing like being in the middle of the ocean at night alone that’ll stir up some feelings.”

In the meantime, he plans to sail the training boat to Europe. He’s also considering sailing to Argentina and living there for at least a month to learn Spanish because “it’s a little easier if you’re just living in it.”

McAfee — who’s currently on paternity leave — decided to join the show because he was blown away by Graham.

“You are maybe the most fascinating human on Earth,” McAfee said.

