Former Presidential Candidate Ralph Nader Calls Out NY Times For Making Yankees And Mets ‘Invisible’

The New York Yankees and Mets are leading their respective divisions a month into the 2022 MLB season. But don’t tell former presidential candidate Ralph Nader that after he went on a Twitter rant Thursday, calling out The New York Times for their lack of coverage of the two teams in their newspapers.

Nader, 88, took issue with the Times and their ability to highlight international soccer teams, like Real Madrid, but not the teams in their own backyard.

The @nytimes sports page thinks its readers are more interested, by far, in Real Madrid than in the Real Yankees in New York City. Yankees and Mets baseball games are almost invisible. Not even the scores are printed in the Times suburban sports edition anymore. Go figure. -R — Ralph Nader (@RalphNader) May 12, 2022

“The @nytimes sports page thinks its readers are more interested, by far, in Real Madrid than in the Real Yankees in New York City. Yankees and Mets baseball games are almost invisible. Not even the scores are printed in the Times suburban sports edition anymore. Go figure. -R,” Nader tweeted out Thursday morning.

Interesting take by the former Green Party leader himself(signified by the “-R”) as coverage of both NYC-based teams comes in droves, whether it’s through The Times, blogging websites or even national websites like us here at Mediaite.

Other users seemed to take issue with Nader’s take as well, including world soccer writer James Nalton, highlighting a tweet from his own account in April when he couldn’t find one soccer report in The New York Times.

Maybe the NYC paper saw Nalton’s tweet and decided to do something about it, or maybe they just wanted to go more global with their sports page. Who knows? But one thing is for sure: Nader wants more coverage of the New York teams.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com