Former Steeler Once Paralyzed From On-Field Collision Would Still Play Football Knowing The Danger

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who was once paralyzed by an on-field collision, said he would play football again if he were healthy enough to do it, despite the experience.

Shazier played for the Steelers for four seasons. In December 2017, he suffered a spinal cord injury that paralyzed him. He went to make a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Josh Malone, and after the collision immediately grabbed his lower back and did not get up off the ground. The Steelers medical team had to take Shazier out on a stretcher and rush him to the hospital.

The former Ohio State standout had to undergo spinal stabilization surgery immediately following the injury.

Five months after Ryan suffered the horrific spinal cord injury, he walked across the stage at the 2018 NFL draft to announce the Steelers’ first-round pick.

On Thursday afternoon, he joined Colin Cowherd‘s Fox Sports 1 program, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and discussed his long road from rehab.

After all the work and rehabilitation he had to go through to regain his health and mobility, Cowherd asked whether Shazier would still consider playing football, if he was healthy enough to do it, knowing what he knows.

“If you could do it all over again, with the knowledge you have, would you play again?” Cowherd asked.

Without hesitation, Shazier said he would.

“100 percent,” Shazier answered. “If I could, right now, wake up tomorrow, and they say, ‘hey Ryan, you’re 100 percent healthy.’ I would call coach (Mike) Tomlin, ‘hey, I know I wouldn’t be able to play against the Ravens, but, hey, let me figure out if I can work my way back to being on the team.'”

Shazier was grateful for the journey he had been on because he looked at life differently now.

“I’m very happy what I went through,” Shazier added. “Because it gave me a whole different perspective on life and the people I’m around now, I’ve learned so much more through this journey that I’ve been on than I would have if I never got hurt.”

“You sound grateful for your life,” Cowherd said. “The chances, the opportunities.”

Watch above via Fox Sports 1.

