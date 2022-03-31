Anthony Sherman, a former member of the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs squad in 2020, said the NFL’s Covid protocols and political stances influenced his decision to walk away from the game after a decade-long career.

“Do you miss it?” Former Live PD Analyst Sean Larkin asked Sherman on the latest episode of Coptales and Cocktails podcast.

“I don’t,” Sherman replied. “My goal was 10 (years), and I got 10. And the Lord showed me the door with all of the political stances the NFL was making, the Covid policies, all of this nonsense. He was like, ‘Hey, I’m going to make it easy for you. I gave you 10 and then head on head on down the road.’ And then he opened up another door with all this law enforcement stuff. And it’s been it’s been a good transition so far.”

Sherman also went into detail about being pro-law enforcement while playing in the NFL.

“I kind of had one of those like this is who Sherman was, this who Sherman is. He’s going to have his opinion, and he’s not going to change his mind about it — Any aspect of that,” he said. “It was kind of one of those things where it was, I am who I am, and if you don’t like it, then we don’t have to talk. I’ve got my friends. I don’t need many more.”

Sherman said despite his political views he never had any problems with teammates or coaches while playing for Chiefs.

“The locker room was great,” Sherman said. “Coach [Andy] Reid and [Brett] Veach did a great job of bringing in guys. And that’s and that’s one of the things I think is the reason they’ve had so much success in the last four or five years. One, Patrick Mahomes. Two, is the locker room itself. Everyone loves each other regardless of where you grew up, how you grew up, where you went to school, whatever it is. We have one goal and it’s to win the Super Bowl.”

Listen below via Coptales and Cocktails.

