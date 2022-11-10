Former Tampa Bay Rays Player Admits He Almost Killed Teammates With Fire Extinguisher During Division Title Celebration

Former baseball player Jonny Gomes admitted he almost killed his Tampa Bay Rays teammates with a fire extinguisher in celebration of their American League East title.

The 13-year big league veteran was part of the Tampa Bay Rays team that went to the 2008 World Series, where they ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in five games. Gomes reminisced about that World Series run on Audacy’s Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast, hosted by Rob Bradford.

Gomes explained how the young Rays team did not win much before that season, and guys on the team, including himself, did not know how to celebrate properly.

“We don’t even know how to celebrate, that team,” Gomes said. “Go back and look at the roster. You talk about young and dumb and not even knowing what the hell is going on. Sprinkle in Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, Eric Hinske, that you know were babysitters.”

Gomes began to describe the team’s energy after they clinched their first-division title in Rays history. He thought it would be brilliant to use a fire extinguisher as part of the celebrations.

“We clinched in Detroit, and we’re wilin’ out,” Gomes added. “We are just wilin’ out, tornadoing the place, and I thought it’d be a great idea to take the fire extinguisher off the wall and blast the dudes in the shower with the fire extinguisher.”

“Sounds like a great idea. Everyone’s going to be all baby-powered up and all this stuff. So I take it in the shower, and I blast it in the shower.”

Gomes quickly realized it was not the best idea to use a fire extinguisher because it did its job and took out the oxygen in the room.

“So it turns out that my firefighter guys out there, they’re going to be like ‘duh’ that powder or whatever it sucks oxygen out of the air to put the fire out,” Gomes continued. “So I literally almost killed the team. Everyone came running out of the shower, and they’re waving their arms, and I’m just blasting them, being like, ‘yeah, I know! This is cool, right? Fire extinguisher joke!’ and then I thought we were going to need CPR on a couple of the guys.”

Listen above via Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast.

