Former Trump Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson Lands New York Jets a ‘Second Home’ in London

The New York Jets were awarded international marketing rights to the United Kingdom, an initiative launched by the NFL to help grow its brand by giving every franchise the opportunity to bid on select markets around the globe.

A partnership with London is fitting for the Jets, considering their owner Woody Johnson served as former president Donald Trump’s ambassador to the UK from 2017 to 2021. Johnson returned to the Jets earlier this year after Trump’s tenure as president came to a close.

According to the press release, London will now be the Jets “second home,” while the decrepit franchise will continue to share its primary home in New Jersey with the equally dormant New York Giants.

Through their new partnership, the Jets will play at least one game in London every eight years, also creating new fan engagement platforms, live events and sponsorships with UK brands. In short, the marketing deal allows the Jets to take advantage of the growing base of NFL fans in London, where the league has played games as part of their International Series since 2007.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded the United Kingdom bid as the Jets continue to expand our global footprint,” Johnson said. “As a country with a deep and rich culture of sporting greatness, the United Kingdom has been our clear top choice throughout this process.

“After seeing the passion, not only for the NFL, but for the Jets during my time there as Ambassador, I knew this would be a wonderful opportunity for our organization to strengthen our roots in the UK and connect with even more new fans. After all, New York and London are sister cities.”

Although Johnson has a unique connection to the UK, the international marketing deal is unlikely to mean a long-term move is on tap for his New York football team. The Jets are joined by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers as six NFL teams won the right to market in the UK. Teams are eligible to begin activating their strategies as of Jan. 1, 2022.

